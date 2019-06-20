The Kloof and Highway SPCA said they have had three confirmed positive cases of rabies since the start of 2019. Picture: Kloof and Highway SPCA

Durban - The Kloof and Highway SPCA said they have had three confirmed positive cases of rabies since the start of 2019. Brigitte Rossouw of Kloof and Highway SPCA said in the recent rabies case, a medium sized black and tan dog was seen running down the driveway of the Kloof and Highway SPCA on June 9.

“Information received from members of the public was that the dog had been seen running from the Ashley area and people had tried to catch it,” Rossouw said.

On their Facebook page, the SPCA said everyone tried to catch the dog but it behaved strangely.

“Once the dog was caught by the staff it was assessed and due to its strange behavior and because one of our volunteer dog walkers had been bitten, the decision was made to send the dog for rabies testing. Information received from members of the public was that the dog had been seen running from the Ashley area and people had tried to catch it. The dog also had recent open bite wounds,” the post said.

The dog tested positive for rabies.

The SPCA appealed to members of the public to ensure that their pets are vaccinated against rabies and we remind members of the public to always be cautious and careful when approaching stray dogs, especially if they display unusual or aggressive behaviour. Rabies kills and there is no cure for animals or humans so please protect yourselves and your pets. For any animal related emergencies please contact the Kloof and Highway SPCA on 031 764 1212 or our emergency number 073 335 9322.

