Top performing pupils hopeful for bursaries after acing matric









SOME of the top-achievers from KwaZulu-Natal at a breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria yesterday. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The parents of the top performing matric pupils selected from KwaZulu-Natal to have breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Pretoria on Tuesday did not know how they would pay for their children to further their studies. But after their children were named among the top 30 pupils in the country, they had hope that the pupils would be able to realise their dreams. They were the picture of happiness as they accompanied their children to the breakfast. Phumzile Mahlaba from Inanda, an unemployed mother of two, said thoughts of where she was going to get the money to fund her son’s university studies had given her sleepless nights. Mahlaba’s son Bayanda Mahlaba from Inanda Newtown Technical School, one of the pupils invited from KZN, could miss an opportunity to further his studies should he not get a sponsor or a bursary.

Mahlaba said she and her two children relied on a child support grant to feed them and put the children through school.

“I would say to myself that he would one day take us out of poverty, but all those happy thoughts would be dashed by the reality that I could not afford to further his studies. That time is now here and I need to make a plan,” she said.

As Mahlaba listened to Motshekga speaking about how well the top 30 did, describing them as the best in the country, she realised that it may be a new dawn for her and her son.

“Go out there and make the country even more proud of you, we expect nothing less from all of you,” said Motshekga.

She said such hard working children were the future that made the country not afraid of the fourth industrial revolution.

“Companies would probably fight over you to offer you bursaries,” she said.

Motshekga noted that while she had breakfast with them, she learnt they were all humble and dedicated.

“I want to meet you as doctors in hospitals, as pilots. We are putting our hopes on you, we know that you’re not going to give us anything less. To the parents, these children are the fruits of your hard labour,” said Motshekga.

Another parent, Abner Mbatha, said he had goosebumps and happy tears that filled his heart when he listened to Motshekga speak about his son.

Mbatha’s son, Mandlenkosi Praise-God Mbatha, cannot use his hands and has a speech impediment.

Mbatha said sending Mandlenkosi to university would be costly considering his condition.

“I come from a poor family and do not have anyone to assist me with the cost of his education. We have resolved that he would study through distance learning, but even that would be a problem.”

Tobias Fano Ngubane, a principal at Edendale Technical School and guardian of Bhekamandaba Makhonza who received an award for the top pupil in Physical Science, said poverty had a negative impact on his pupils but hoped that those who did well like Ngubane would be afforded bursary opportunities.

