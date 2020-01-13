Durban - A holidaymaker who had been fishing on a beach in Winkelspruit in the early hours of Monday morning had his wallet that was stolen from his car returned to him before he even realised that thieves had made off with it.
This was thanks to a joint operation by the Amanzimtoti police and a Blue Security, Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) that led to the arrest of a wanted housebreaker and his accomplice who allegedly broke into a vehicle at the beach and stole holidaymakers’ wallets.
Blue Security tactical ambassador for Amanzimtoti, Eugene Engelbrecht said police and the security firm had launched the operation in a bid to track down suspects who had been committing petty theft in the suburb in recent weeks.
“We received a call about an incident near Inyoni Rocks Crescen at around 3am and responded to the scene where two suspects had allegedly been trespassing. Our officers managed to track down the suspects and recover two stolen wallets. The suspects were taken to the Amanzimtoti police station,” Engelbrecht said.
Engelbrecht said upon further investigation it was found that one of the suspects was a known criminal who was wanted for housebreaking and out on parole. Engelbrecht said officers then managed to trace the owners of the wallets through their gym membership cards.