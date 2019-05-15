Durban - A man was arrested and then released from police custody in connection with an attempted hijacking where a motorist was shot in the face in eManzimtoti south of Durban.

The hijacking attempt took place on Friday at the Adams Road offramp to the N2 southbound.

The motorist was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital from the scene.

The Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) and Blue Security officers following the attempted hijacking led to the arrest of a suspect who was later tracked down in Umdoni Road on Wednesday.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said a description of the suspects was circulated to eManzimtoti security networks.

“A suspect that fitted the description of one of the alleged hijackers was spotted in Umdoni Road where CCPO and Blue Security officers managed to arrest him. He was handed over to the eManzimtoti SAPS for questioning. He was taken to the police station where he was fingerprinted and then released due to a lack of evidence at this stage,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the motorist had just turned off at the offramp when two hijackers approached the car.

"One of them was in possession of a firearm. They approached the motorist on both sides of his vehicle. One of the hijackers tried to force the driver to open the door of the vehicle but the driver tried to manoeuvre his vehicle out of the situation. The suspect opened fire on the vehicle and a shot hit the driver in the face,"Mathios explained.

The injured driver still managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the crime, to a nearby petrol station about 200m away. He stopped his car in the middle of the petrol station forecourt and asked people at the garage for help, before losing consciousness.

Netcare 911 paramedics were called to the scene and they managed to stabilise the driver at the scene before transporting him to an open field where a medical helicopter arrived to airlift him to hospital.

Daily News