In the one month, 173 dogs were surrendered, 95 cats were brought in as strays, 80 cats were surrendered, 65 dogs were brought in as strays, four dogs were abandoned, three dogs were confiscated, one kitten and one hamster were abandoned and one tortoise was confiscated. Picture: SPCA Amanzimtoti

Durban - SPCA Amanzimtoti recorded a total of 423 animals - surrendered, strays, abandoned and confiscated - in January. In the one month, 173 dogs were surrendered, 95 cats were brought in as strays, 80 cats were surrendered, 65 dogs were brought in as strays, four dogs were abandoned, three dogs were confiscated, one kitten and one hamster were abandoned and one tortoise was confiscated.

The SPCA shared the statistics in a Facebook post on their Facebook page.

“I'm sure you can understand that not even close to this number get adopted each month. We never turn an animal away, and for the animals, our SPCA is one of the safest places they could be, as once an animals steps through our doors, they will never experience suffering again. They will either be adopted out to an amazing home, or be humanely put to sleep. But I'm sure you can imagine that this is still absolutely devastating for our staff,” the post said.

What can you do to make a difference:

Sterilise your pets

Choose adoption

The post said many of the pets are gorgeous, young, healthy family pets who have been given away due to no fault of their own. And some are super special souls who have had a terribly sad start to life, but have endless love to give. The SPCA has adult pets as well as puppies and kittens and they are bound to have the perfect new addition to your family, waiting patiently for you.

Visit SPCA Amanzimtoti between 08:30 and 16:00 on weekdays and 08:30 and 12:00 on Saturdays to adopt a pet.

Daily News