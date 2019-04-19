Durban - WITH the Easter weekend upon us, the poor economic situation in the country has taken its toll on the tourism industry. Hotel occupancy rates have taken a dip, with many establishments not being filled to capacity.

Industry experts say many people have decided to tighten their belts instead of spending on holidays.

Charles Preece, the KwaZulu-Natal operations manager for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, said stakeholders had painted a grim picture of the situation at a meeting last week.

He said hotels were still not full, even though the Easter weekend begins tomorrow.

Preece said the low occupancy rate could be attributed to a number of factors, including economics and politics.

He said people were also going for less expensive options like self-catering accommodation and other options like Airbnb or timeshare.

He said the situation was slightly worse than it was last year.

Dawie Roodt, the chief economist of Efficient Group, said one reason for the poor occupancy rates was because the economy was in a slump, adding that South Africans were getting poorer.

The dire situation had resulted not only in people cutting down on costs, but also companies that had felt the pinch and become more frugal, he said.

Roodt said companies would often take people out for overnight stays at hotels, but this had changed and they would now only do day visits to save on costs.

Foreign tourists were also deterred from coming to the country due to “stupid visa policies”, he said.

Roodt said he had talked to many people from abroad who said they were deterred by the country’s stringent entry policies, with entering the country becoming a nightmare. Negative stories about the country like how the drought had affected Cape Town had also not helped matters, he said.

“People are tightening their belts at all levels,” he added.

A way to make things better was for painful decisions about the country’s future to be made, Roodt said. But he was “not holding his breath” that this would happen.

In a statement released yesterday, the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department had a more positive outlook, saying thousands of people were expected to descend on the province over the Easter weekend.

MEC Sihle Zikalala said he expected the visitor numbers to exceed projected figures.

“Our province continues to do well in terms of attracting domestic and international visitors. During the festive season we had 1265000 visitors enjoying the beauty of our province, with about 140000 of them being international visitors. They spent nearly R4billion during their stay,” Zikalala said, referring to the 2018/19 festive season.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said Durban Tourism had projected that 100000 visitors would arrive this weekend.

Acting chief executive Phindile Makwakwa said the city’s biggest attraction was its beaches, while there was also a strong niche market involving religious tourism.

“It's encouraging that holidaymakers have chosen KZN for their next short break or holiday. Our tourism trade has displayed quality in its service, and a variety of experiences can be had here in the Zulu Kingdom.

“We can’t rest on our laurels - and it’s good to see our attractions and businesses looking at opportunities to develop and grow their businesses to meet customer expectations in this globally competitive industry,” she said.

Daily News