Durban - Swift reaction by police officers led to the arrest of a suspect for hijacking a truck transporting liquor in Umlazi, south of Durban. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

On Thursday, the driver of a truck and his crew were delivering liquor to a tavern in T-section, Umlazi when they were approached by four men carrying firearms.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the men forced the driver into the back of their truck and loaded liquor into the two vehicles that they were travelling in.

Gwala said the men drove all three vehicles including the truck towards J-section where they were intercepted by the police.

One person was arrested whilst others managed to evade police.

"A vehicle used during the commission of crime with stolen liquor was seized by police at Umlazi. The arrested person was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and he was charged with robbery,"Gwala said.

In another operation, on 19 September 2019, a multidisciplinary team conducted an operation aimed at tracing stolen vehicles in the Ilembe Cluster.

During the operations, the police officers seized five vehicles suspected to be stolen or hijacked.

Three were reported stolen at Chatsworth; one was reported stolen at Umlazi and the other was reported stolen at Ntuzuma.

The investigation into these vehicles remains ongoing.

Another multidisciplinary operation resulted in two vehicles being seized by police at the King Shaka airport parking lot.

One vehicle was reported stolen at Richards Bay and the second vehicle was involved in a fraud case at Kempton Park this year.

The investigation into these vehicles remains ongoing.

Daily News