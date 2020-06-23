Two arrested in connection with Overport woman's murder

Durban - Two people have been arrested for the murder of Overport resident Premla Moodliar on Tuesday. The Durban businesswoman and former school deputy principal was found dead in her Moses Kotane (Sparks Road) home in May. Moodliar, 71, was found by an employee with her hands and feet bound and her mouth gagged. Detective Warrant Officer Andre Moses from the Provincial Investigation Unit worked throughout Monday night, to solve the murder case that had baffled many in the quiet suburb of Overport. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the detectives resilience yielded positive results when two suspects aged 32 and 36 were arrested.

Mbele said police proceeded to Inanda where a 36-year-old man was arrested. Two wrist watches were recovered from a 36-year-old man.

A 32-year-old suspect was thereafter arrested in Overport.

Moodliar owned and lived in the building, Thanamdaya Mansion, on Moses Kotane Road. Tenants, who would not be named, said the building maintenance employee was cleaning the driveway when another of Moodliar’s employees arrived for work in the morning.

The maintenance employee went to her flat to inform her so that she could open the driveway gate. Instead, the man discovered her gate and door open and saw her lying on the floor. He then alerted others in the building.

Tenants said Moodliar must have opened the gate for her killer, who she must have known, on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

"A case of murder and robbery was opened at Mayville police station. It is alleged that one of the suspects worked at the building in which the deceased lived in," Mbele said.

The docket was assigned to the Provincial Investigation Unit for investigation.

The suspects will be charged for murder and robbery.

They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Daily News