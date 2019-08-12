Durban - Two traffic officers appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban after it was alleged that they had submitted forged matric certificates to gain admission into a traffic officer training course.

Siyabonga Madela, 32, and Lindelwa Manyamalala, 31, and were released by the court last week on a warning.

The case was postponed to September 6, 2019.

Simon Zwane, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson said the case emerged last year when members of the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit initiated an investigation into allegations that about 120 learners from Ulundi and Mthonjaneni in KwaZulu Natal had been sent to Mangaung Traffic Officer College in the Free State even though they did not meet the minimum requirements for admission into the course.

The course ran from January to December.

“There are allegations that implicate certain municipal officials in the recruitment of the cadets. It is claimed that recruits were required to pay a sum of money ranging from R10 000 to R17 000 to qualify for enrollment into the course. However, they still had to pay all other training expenses including their own uniforms,” Zwane said.

He said investigations were continuing and the possibility of making more arrests would not be ruled out at this stage.

Members of the public who have information on fraud and corruption in the traffic law enforcement sector are urged to assist the investigation by contacting the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit on 0861 400 800 or email [email protected] All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

