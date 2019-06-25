Durban- Professor Nana Poku has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor and Principal for University of KwaZulu-Natal for a five-year term of office with immediate effect.





The appointment,on Tuesday, follows a global search and was made with the unanimous approval of both Council and the University’s Senior Appointments Committee.





Professor Poku has been serving in the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal since October 2018.





Accepting his appointment, Professor Nana Poku said: “It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be chosen as UKZN’s new Vice-Chancellor and Principal.

I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead UKZN into the future, to build on the legacy of the University and to continue to fulfil the founding vision of UKZN in the strategic areas of research, training, and outreach. I look forward to working with the University Community in achieving our goals.”





Acting Chairperson of the UKZN Council, Dr Letticia Moja said: “We welcome Professor Poku as the executive head of the Institution. We are looking forward to his leadership and guidance and are confident of his ability and commitment to contribute towards taking the University to greater heights.”





The University is thrilled to move into the next exciting phase of UKZN’s evolution under Professor Nana Poku’s leadership. His contribution thus far has been significant. He is highly respected and possesses the drive and vision to advance UKZN at an exciting time in the history of the University.





Poku joined the University in 2013 as the Executive Director of the Health Economics and AIDS Research Institute (HEARD). He was appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the College of Law and Management Studies at UKZN in 2017.





Professor Poku holds a PhD in International Political Economy and has a distinguished career in research and policy on the political economy of health and HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. He also has experience in institutional management.