Durban - The Umbilo Business Forum (UBF) said they were taking urban blight seriously. The UBF held a clean-up campaign in the area backed by a team from Durban Solid Waste that provided cleaning equipment and a vehicle.

Together with Clark and Kent Panel beaters, four new vehicles and a rubbish collecting trailer were put into selected UBF business projects.

Two Renault Kwids were wrapped in Mzanzi Security branding to fight crime at street level and handed over to Melvin Abrahams.

A new Nissan MP200 bakkie was donated to Mo Msibi of Wealth Presence Street Cleaning Projects to begin the recovery of high-quality roads, a central UBF project in support of local business and the citizens of the area.

A Hyundai H100 was put into the successful UBF Recycle Centre together with a waste removal trailer, in the capable hands of Steve Thusi, a beneficiary of UBF input into the local informal economy.

The launch took place at Wardkiss Hardware on Sydney Road.

The UBF also held a motorcade through the Umbilo. Leonie Kriek, a spokesperson for UBF, said the Alan Paton Aqueduct was given a clean sweep.

The purpose of the aqueduct clean-up is to hopefully have it covered so that a truck stacking facility can be created alleviating congestion on Sydney Road.

"The presence of the UBF was felt throughout the neighbourhood. The clean-up was supported by Mmbatho Tembe, Thembisa Sokutu, Nosi Tshabalala and the Area Based Management team. It was an excellent example of Public-Private co-operation, "Kriek said.

Sikho Msomi, chairperson of the UBF, said in this time of lawlessness, Xenophobia and service delivery failure, a successful business becomes the only secure entity capable of ensuring peace and functionality.

"We need to co-operate at every level to maintain stability in the area during this time of politically induced unrest. The UBF encourages citizens to join hands in law-abiding ventures throughout the city to regenerate the potential that we all carry," Msomi said.

Melvin Abraham a spokesperson for Mzansi fire and emergency services, said the three vehicles will play a pivotal role in reducing crime in the area.

Daily News