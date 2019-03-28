Durban - Hundreds South African Revenue Service (Sars) worker danced and chanted in front of closed Sars doors in the Durban city centre on Thursday after they failed to negotiate wage demands with their employer. Outside Sars on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street (West Street) in Durban, staff workers were dressed in red, white, grey and black t-shirts, in solidarity for what they aim to achieve.

Similar scenes played out in Pietermaritzburg and other parts of the country.

Those seeking Sars services were turned away because workers had downed tools, closing 27 Sars offices across the country and at least three in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the Sars website.

The KZN liaison officer for the Public Servants Association (PSA), Kisten Subbadu, said they went to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration's (CCMA) after Sars had not met their labour wage demands.

Subbadu said the CCMA proposed an eight percent increase across the board for one year and some of their demands, which include the granting of pre-natal leave, a two year cycle of family responsibility leave, the status quo to remain on the leave and the employer will grant the long service increase of eight percent.

Sars workers took part in a strike after the revenue service refused to meet their demands of a 11.4 percent increase. VIDEO: Thobeka Ngema

Workers had started off with a 15 percent increase across the board from grade 1 to 6 but Sars offered them four percent over three years on a sliding scale.

“There will be a four percent increase within three years. Meaning the lowest earner will earn four percent and the highest earner will earn three percent. Which is not equal. We want 15 percent across the board,” Subbadu said.

He said they will down tools for as long as it takes because Sars is not coming to the party, even after they brought their demands down to 11.4 percent across the board.

“Sars is on seven percent and they were not willing to give in,” he said.

