An excavator clears a path for road works to begin repairs on Higginson Highway in Chatsworth. Picture supplied.

Durban - The delay in repairing the damaged portion of Higginson Highway has left Chatsworth residents fuming.



This comes after the reopening of Stapleton Road in Pinetown on Monday. The road had been washed away during the heavy rainfalls in April.



The Higginson Highway was damaged during the storm in April. A portion of the busy road was closed to traffic causing major traffic backlogs in the suburbs.

A resident frustrated with the delays in traffic visited the construction site and posted a video on the Moorton Alliance WhatsApp group.

In the video the resident remarked that the construction work was supposed to take place seven days a week until late hours.

"Absoulutely F*****l is happening here," the resident said.

The video shows a massive excavation process taking place.





Warning this video contains graphic langauge: Higginson Highway in Chatsworth. Video supplied.





EThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a few informal settlements that are on the road verge needs to be relocated.





"This has caused delays in the construction program but the city in conjunction with the ward councillor is addressing this on an urgent basis,"Mayisela said.





The city said the culvert under the Higginson highway had a structural failure. Mayisela said the repair entails structural work on the culvert crossing needs to be undertaken.





The cost of the repairs is estimated at R6.5 million.





Falakhe Mhlongo, a community leader in eThekwini ward 71 said people are ready and prepared to work but because shacks were built homes next to the bridge it proved difficult.





"The contractor has to move the people first. This is South Africa you cannot destroy the shacks of the people. You have to accommodate them somewhere. The councillor Previn Vedan went there and tried his best. I will negotiate with the people to get the seven shacks moved to that construction can go ahead and the highway can re-open,"Mhlongo said.





