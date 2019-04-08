Singing sensation, Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane, her sister Nondumiso and fellow artist, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday after a warrant of arrest was issued for them on Friday by a Pinetown Court

Durban - Singing sensation, Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane, her sister Nondumiso and fellow artist, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday after a warrant of arrest was issued for them on Friday. The three are accused of assaulting a Durban woman in Umbilo last month. The incident happened a day after Babes Wodumo was assaulted on video by her long-time partner Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

Maphumulo has admitted to journalists that he assaulted Babes Wodumo.

On Friday, they were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court but when had failed to arrive, magistrate Jackie Jonck issued a warrant of arrest for them.

The victim is believed to be a friend of the trio. Her alleged assault reportedly came after she was accused of leaking videos of the group as they gathered at an Umbilo guest house.

They had been watching the news when Babes Wodumo's alleged assault popped up on the news channel when the incident allegedly occurred.

She reportedly had injuries to her arm and leg.

At their court appearance on Monday, the trio were led into the dock reserved for accused persons by a court orderly.

It is unclear at this stage if the trio handed themselves over or were arrested.

The matter was stood down in court until after lunch as the magistrate wanted the original copies of the arrest warrant.

