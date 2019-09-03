Durban - One person has been shot and wounded after two rival gangs clashed on the streets of Wentworth, south of Durban. The latest shooting incident occurred at the intersection of Woodville and Wolraad Road in Austerville just after 9 pm.

According to residents they were awoken by the gun shots that rang out. A resident managed to capture part of the shooting on a cellphone recorder.

In the video the sound of several gun shots and profane words can be heard.

Donovan Anderson, Wentworth Community Policing Forum spokesperson, said the area had been peaceful in the past few weeks but something caused it to flare up again.

Anderson said the fight involved two groups of people living on the same road. He said the motive could have been a retaliation to a previous shooting or drug related.

Anderson was concerned that the incident could flare up again.

"One person had been shot in the hand. The problem is innocent residents from the road are being dragged into this problem. Our station cannot handle the magnitude of this situation and the only solution would be to deploy a special task team of detectives to get to the bottom of this,"Anderson said.





Wentworth police are investigating the incident.

Previous shootings in the Austerville area

Aug 21, 2019 - A man was shot dead and his girlfriend was wounded when gunmen shot through the wooden frame of a Wendy house in what is believed to be a gang-related on Austerville Drive.

June 24, 2019- Brendon “Lolly” Davids, 45, was killed by a man known to the family in the lounge of his Major Calvert Street flat.

May 2, 2018 - An alleged drug peddler was stabbed to death and a bystander wounded during a shoot-out between rival drug lords in Wentworth

Jun 22, 2016 - Bullets flew through the window panes of three flats in Retreat Street, Wentworth

