There was a heavy police presence at the Durban University of Technology on Monday after protesting students tried to storm the gates of the Steve Biko campus. Picture: Thabiso Goba

Durban - Student protest broke out at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College and Westville campuses on Tuesday. Ashton Bodrick, Executive Director of corporate relations, said students are engaged in protest action on the Westville and Howard College Campuses.

"However, there were reports of students clashing with security on both Howard College and Westville Campuses. Management continues to engage the student leadership to address concerns raised by the students. Risk Management Services and SAPS are present on campus,"Bodrick said.

In videos that were recorded on cellphones and shared on social media a group of people with part of their faces covered by scarves threw rocks at a private security company at the UKZN Westville Campus.

The protests are linked to funding which has resulted in academic exclusion for certain students.

On Monday protests erupted at the Durban University of Technology in Steve Biko (Mansfield)Road.

Students throw rocks at private security guards at the UKZN Westville Campus on Tuesday. Video supplied.

One student was arrested and tear gas canisters were fired by private security guards following a protest by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The SRC had attempted to storm the gates of the Steve Biko campus to hand over a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu.

Alan Khan, the senior director at Corporate Affairs at DUT, said that the university management was scheduled to meet the SRC on Monday but they did not show up.

Meanwhile, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard Campus, a small group of students disrupted lecture venues, resulting in the SAPS being called to the scene.

