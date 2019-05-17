A Phoenix resident is hijacked of his vehicle in the forecourt of a petrol station in Mt Edgecombe, north of Durban.

Durban - A motorist was hijacked of his black VW Polo while waiting for a colleague inside a petrol station in Mt Edgecombe, north of Durban on Thursday night. In CCTV footage that has made its way on socal media, the motorist drives into the forecourt and parks between the petrol bowsers. A man alights from the passenger side and walks into the store out of range from the camera.

Another customer is fueling his bakkie about a metre away. A petrol attendent is busy attending to the bakkie owner.

A customer exits the store and attempts to open his back door in front of the shop unaware of the hijacking in progress to the left of his shoulder.

Two men walked onto the forecourt from outside the garage. They split up. One of them went to the drivers side while the other walked to the passenger door.

It is unclear if they had firearms. One of them opens the door and pulls the driver out .

They both get into the car and speed off.

The driver of a VW Polo is hijacked at a petrol station in Mt Edgecombe near Phoenix. Video supplied.





A customer from the garage witnessed the incident and immediately called KZN VIP Unit said Glen Naidoo a spokesperson for the private security company.

"Our reaction officer was in the vicinity and responded swiftly. He spotted the hijacked car. A high speed chase with the golf 5 GTI ensued. Unfortunately the vehicle was lost near Kwa Mashu B Section,"Naidoo said.

If this vehicle is spotted contact Saps 10111. The vehicle was last seen with the registration ND 771-882.

Daily News