Upgrades to the Durban beachfront promenade are taking shape near uShaka Beach. Picture by Zainul Dawood

Durban - Construction teams are hard at work on the Durban beachfront promenade extension, which runs from North to South Beach. The new addition to the promenade is expected to be ready soon.

On Sunday excavators and earth moving pay loaders were seen moving sand around and covering up underground pipes near the Moyo Pier.

Contractors are still on site within the Point Precinct at South Beach.

It formed part of the R35 billion Point Waterfront development which will be undertaken in three phases over the next 15 years.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said contractors were working tirelessly to ensure a sequencing of all the sub-contracting works being undertaken on site as they officially count down the launch of the promenade.

“The construction part of the project was awarded at R275 million and we are happy to report that we are still within budget and are looking good to finish strong with some potential savings,” Mayisela said.

He said they now looked forward to the planting of dune vegetation and landscaping which would soften the concrete structure and its surrounds while acting as the first line of defence for windblown sand and wave run-up.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Upgrades to the Durban beachfront promenade are taking shape near uShaka Beach. Video by Zainul Dawood

“Practical completion is expected by the end of October 2019 and the promenade will be ready to receive the hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors alike in time for the festive season. The completion dates are in line with the original construction programme and the city’s desire to have the promenade opened to the public ahead of the 2019 festive season,"Mayisela said.

Nearing completion are the internal fit-out and fire protection works, as well as the installation of bulk services in the built up channels.

At the end of 2018, the concrete zones had been completed and in the first quarter of 2019 the casting of the three remaining zones was finished. Work on the amphitheatre and pedestrian ramps and bridges is close to completion.

Daily News