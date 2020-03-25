WATCH: Durban family without water for 17 days

Durban - An alleged incorrect complaint logging has left a Durban family without a water supply to their home for 17 days leaving them exposed to the coronovirus outbreak. Mannie Dorasamy of Northdene said the water meter had a leak outside his property on Sunday, March 9 2020. On Wednesday, Dorasamy said the eThekwini municipality has still not sent out plumbers to fix the leak. Dorasamy said the urgency of his request was allegedly not taken down correctly by the eThekwini call centre consultant. There is no water supplying his home on Byrne Crescent due to a pipe that has burst before the water meter on the verge

"The control room had been notified that it was a leaking pipe on the verge complaint. They did not mention that due to this leak on the verge there is no water entering my home. This should have been logged as a no water complaint. This has caused the seriousness of my complaint to be taken lightly. They had disregarded further calls. This has left me and my family in a perilous situation,"Dorasamy said.

The water has since been flowing down his driveway continously. Dorasamy said he was grateful that he had good drainage but he is concerned that his walls could be damaged.

Both him and his wife are at work during the day and he fears his come could be flooded if the leak worsens.

EThekwini Municipality Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the fault will be logged correctly and a team will then be sent to address the issue.

Dorasamy lambasted the city for showing a lack of interest and losing millions of litres of water in 17 days.

Dorasamy had to use the bathing facilities at his relatives home in the interim. This he said has caused him a great deal of inconvenience.

"I have been phoning the eThekwini call centre. No plumbers attended to these severe leaks on the verge but the job card was closed on their side. My concern is with the pandemic of the Corona virus we are left vulnerable. This is now a serious Health issue,"Dorasamy said.

The eThekwini Municipality is also relentless in their awareness campaigns asking people to save water and providing tips on how to save water on their websites.

