Durban - Scottish bagpipes played, prison gang signs were flashed and gun shots rang out at the funeral of slain Phoenix Bloods gang boss, Kalvin Perisamy. Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Periamsamy, 30, at the Pesco Hall where family and friends bid the notorious minibus taxi and tow truck owner farewell.

Periasamy who lived in uMhlanga but grew up Phoenix was shot three times at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Thursday just moments after exiting the local gym. He died on the scene.

At his funeral on Saturday, a gorup of alleged gang members formed a circle outside the venue of the funeral where they flashed prison gang signs and performed a ritual for fallen gang members. His customised red casket added colour to the funeral proceedings which saw several associates shouting "horsh Kalvin" as the casket was loaded into the hearse.

As the funeral procession made its way to the Woodview Cemetery in Phoenix where he was buried several gunshots rang out.

The funeral was watched over by a large contingent of police officers. Several private security companies were also present.

According to a POST reporter, a video slide was played showcasing pictures of Periasamy with his family, wife and children.

The older brother of Periasamy, Kevin who is in Westville prison on drug related charges was unable to attend his funeral but wrote a tribute which read: “To my dearest brother, my baby. I can’t believe I have to say goodbye to you today. No words can describe the pain I feel. If I could turn back the hands of time, you would still be here.”

Kevin will stand trial in July after police recovered over R80 000 worth of drugs at their home.

They were arrested and detained after police recovered R80 000 worth of drugs and over R90 000 cash in their home in January 2018.

Periasamy was out on bail for a separate murder charge in when he was gunned down.

