Durban - Just hours after an inter-ministerial delegation met truck owners and drivers following a weekend of violence in the industry, another truck was allegedly set alight in Durban on Monday night. Just after 6pm, a Volvo truck belonging to Ash Freight was set alight while in transit on the N2 Northbound between the Inanda Road bridge and the uMgeni Interchange.

The operations manager at Ash-Freight, who did not want to be named, said the driver had loaded a container at the Durban Harbour and was on his way to the depot in Phoenix Industrial Park to fuel up.

“He noticed a white bakkie alongside him. The occupants allegedly flung something at the cab. The driver noticed the wheel on fire and within seconds it spread to the fuel tank. The driver was shocked but unharmed. We are operating in fear. It’s a 50/50 chance that we’re taking,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the drivers version of events was reported to the police.

Sydenham SAPS was investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

Advocate Priya Hasan from Positive Freight Solutions forum, which represents nearly 3 000 truck owners, said more than 60 trucks were burnt in the past three weeks.

Three trucks were allegedly set alight, on Monday, on the N2 near the Umgeni Interchange, in Pietermaritzburg and Mooi River Toll Plaza.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Vehicles whizz pass on the N2 Southbound while a truck on the northbound freeway is engulfed by flames near the Umgeni interchange. Video source WhatsApp.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala a feedback meeting will be held in two weeks.

Zikalala said the stakeholders agreed on an eight-point plan that would end the crisis. Among the agreed points were the establishment of a rapid response team, an end to illegal employment of foreigners, skills development of local drivers, creation of a database of unemployed drivers, and a review of work permit legislation.

Sipho Zungu and Bheki Biyela, who represent the aggrieved truck drivers, the All Truck Drivers’ Association and the National Truck Drivers’ Association respectively, distanced their members from the violence and committed themselves to the task team’s resolutions.

Daily News