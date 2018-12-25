Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed at least 45 ‘Christmas babies’ at the various public hospitals, the Department of Health in KZN said on Wednesday.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele were part of a government delegation to visit the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi On Christmas Day. They were also set to visit other hospitals.

They observed health and birth registration operations at the hospital and revealed that as of 9am on Christmas, 45 babies had been born in the province - among them, 24 boys and 21 girls.

Nompumelelo Mkhwanazi’s baby boy Nhlanhla was one of the first Christmas babies. The 33-year-old woman gave birth at midnight at the uMlazi hospital.

The woman from KwaFelekisi, south of Durban, said she was extremely happy to have given birth on Christmas.

KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo is concerned about teen pregnancies. Video: Sihle Mlambo





Dhlomo said there was a set of twins who were born at the Empangeni Hospital, while the youngest mother was a 16-year-old at the Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital. There were two other 17-year-old mothers at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and St Appolinaris Hospitals.

The MEC called on teenagers to make us of contraceptive measures to delay pregnancy and warned that the biggest maternal deaths were from teenagers.

“Those are issues that are really worrying because when you look into the significant number of maternal deaths, they come from teenagers because some of them fear to come to hospital early, they hide the pregnancy till it is too late to do ante natal,” he said.

First-time parents Sthembiso Mlumbi and Sbahle Mthethwa, both 30, saw their baby girl Aphile arrive at 9am. The couple from Adam's Mission were ecstatic about their baby, who was born at 2.8kgs.

“I want my baby to be an avid reader, I want her to be the best she can be and I will work towards that,” said the father, who is a aluminum fitter and manufacturer.

The mother said wished for her baby to lead a healthy life.

“This is my first baby, I am very happy to hold her in my hands and feel her, she feels me too, I am very happy and relieved that she is here now,” said the mother who had been expecting to give birth on January 7.

First-time parents Sthembiso Mlumbi and Sbahle Mthethwa, both 30, saw their baby girl Aphile arrive at 9am on Christmas. Video: Sihle Mlambo

Meanwhile, Cwele urged the mothers to include the details of the father in their birth certificate applications.

In August, the registered live births report by Statistics SA showed that 62% of birth certificates had no information about their fathers.

Cwele said there was improvement in recording the particulars of fathers since the release of the report.

“We use days like this, Christmas, New Year, to remind South Africans that it is important to register the child for a birth certificate because the birth certificate gives access to all services, health, education, social welfare, banks - it is an important document,” he said.

He said officials were able to add information of the fathers into the population register when applications were made for childrens passports, which required the fathers details.

“We are encouraging fathers to come from the start, we need to make sure we are dealing with the real father from the onset, but the situtation is improving because we have home affairs office at most major hospitals in KZN,” he said.

KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Home Affairs MInister Siyabonga Cwele chat with a group of women who gave birth on Christmas Day. Video: Sihle Mlambo