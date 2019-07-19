Durban - Land invaders have threatened to burn the homes of Bonela residents in Cato Manor if the eThekwini Land Invasion Units (LIU) demolishes their shacks again. This bold threat came with a physical warning, early on Friday, when about two hundred people allegedly from the newly built eKanini Informal settlement marched through Blinkbonnie, Buckingham and Carnforth Roads rolling and carrying tyres which they set alight at various intersections.

Several homes were also stoned and damaged along Carlow Road.

The threats and intimidation against residents in the multi-cultural suburb came after some shacks were demolished by the LIU on Thursday.

The settlement spreads on a greenbelt from Carlow/Wiggins Road to the top of Blinkbonnie Road and behind the back walls of 38 homes in Carnforth Avenue and more than a dozen between a greenbelt on Buckingham and Carlow Roads.

The settlement increased from 35 shacks to more than more than 400.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a group of people were protesting and complaining about the demolishing of shacks.

"They were damaging water pipes and a vehicle was set alight. Buckingham and Carlow Roads were also blocked with burning tyres and stones. They also stoned houses in the area. Police are monitoring the situation,"Zwane said.

