Durban - The theft of motor vehicles and car accessories from vehicles parked on the Durban's beachfront has been highlighted in a video by a disgruntled resident. On certain parts of the Durban beachfront remote jamming syndicates were in full operation pilfering unsuspecting motorists vehicles said Rivaaj Ramdas of Tactical Shooting Team (TST).

The TST is a volunteer group trying to group like minded people together to assist people in need and to help fight crime.

Other syndicates are stealing cars while another steals car badges and wheel caps, according to residents.

Ramdas who recorded the video said he intended to highlight how bad car crime had spiraled on the beachfront.

He drives around Playfair Road and Sol Harris Crescent where there are numerous buildings.

He said he also drove from uShaka Beach to Suncoast.

Most of these buildings do not have adequate parking for the residents. The residents have no option but to park their vehicles, overnight, on the kerb outside the building.

Ramdas said if you drive around North Beach you bound to see vehicles without car badges. You would also find vehicles who had their wheel caps stolen.

Ramdas said people are actually resorting to putting chains on their mag wheels and tyres to secure them.

"This is how desperate people are to safeguard their property." he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A short tour of Durban's North Beach depicts how the theft of motor vehicles has impacted on motorists. Video by Rivaaj Ramdas

Ramdas said BMW and Mercedes Benz badges, car batteries as well as Toyota wheel caps, were the common items being stolen.

Ramdas said he patrolled for over an hour with no sign of police.

"The police are in denial over the situation in North Beach. I hope this video can be seen and that something can done about it. Fixing this problem is not rocket science,"Ramdas said.

In response, Colonel Thembeka Mbele a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said that the theft of vehicles or theft out of motor vehicles is receiving attention on the beachfront by police.

The owner of this motor vehicle has resorted to placing a chain with a lock around his four tyres to prevent them from being stolen overnight in North Beach, Durban. Picture source: Screen grab.

"The SAPS are doing patrols around the area and have formulated a project team to deal with vehicle theft or theft from motor vehicle. We are also working with role-players to improve CCTV cameras coverage. We are also working without committed role-players because police cannot be static at any one point. We appeal to those concerned with crime to work with members of the Community Police Forum who are committed to eradicating crime," Mbele said.

