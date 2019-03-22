An informal settlement in oThongathi, north of Durban was flooded after heavy rains lashed through the area on Friday. Picture supplied.

Durban -The Ubhayi informal settlement and several flats in a Belvedere Drive building were flooded after heavy rainfalls lashed the oThongathi area, north of Durban on Friday. Thembela Justice, a resident of the informal settlement, said their homes were ankle deep in water, early in the morning.

“At first we tried using buckets to remove water from inside the house but we realised the area outside was already flooded and it was of no use. The temporary homes the municipality built are leaking from all sides,” Justice said.

The residents in the settlement claimed they did not have proper drainage and suffered the same fate when heavy rainfall fell over the area last week.

Dolly Munien, eThekwini ward 61 councillor, said fifty people have been affected by the flood and the city was well aware of it.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video An informal settlement in oThongathi, north of Durban was flooded after heavy rains lashed through the area on Friday. Video supplied.

“The disaster management team has been notified and we are trying to find a solution to the problem. Several formal houses in the flats also had been subjected to flooding. Some of the storm drains were blocked. Residents took the necessary steps to ensure that what would not flow into their homes,”Munien said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video supplied.

Daily News