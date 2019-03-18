To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - THE SAPS and Durban metro police have condemned the actions depicted on two videos showing gunshots being fired into the air in public spaces. In a video taken on Friday in Lamontville, three cars can be seen spinning donuts at an intersection and gunshots can be heard three times.

Last Saturday Lamontville Taxi Association member and Montclair taxi boss Sbusiso “Boy” Shazi and Sibonelo Mazibuko, his bodyguard, were killed when unknown men fired at their vehicle.

On Friday, his spirit had to be fetched from where he died, according to African culture, ahead of his night vigil. (The elders speak as they pass the spot where the person died, and tell the spirit to follow them home.)

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said those who fired shots in public should be reported to police.

“It is unlawful to discharge a firearm in a public place. It’s not allowed,” she said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said while they had not heard about Friday’s incident in Lamontville, he urged residents to report such behaviour.

Traffic at the intersection was brought to a standstill as the three vehicles in the video spun donuts.

“This video shows that they are contravening the National Road Traffic Act, obstructing traffic.

“This is unsafe because if one of the drivers had lost control of the spinning cars, it could have hurt a lot of people,” said Sewpersad.

Meanwhile, a security company owner could face penalties from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) should he be found to have flouted its code of conduct.

This after a video taken at a cemetery in Dundee surfaced at the weekend showing three men firing shots into the air.

One uses what appears to be a large calibre rifle.

According to PSIRA, the man holding the rifle is the owner of a security company.

PSIRA spokesperson Velisile Bukula said if the company was found guilty, it could face penalties that included a fine of up to R1million and the withdrawal of its registration as a security service provider.

PSIRA chief executive Manabela Chauke said although it was the responsibility of the police to investigate the incident, PSIRA had also assigned its law enforcement team to investigate if there had been a breach of the code of conduct.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Daily News