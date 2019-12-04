Durban - A gang of robbers who tried to break into a home in Newlands West on Tuesday had to make a hasty retreat when the homeowner shot at them.
On Tuesday, at 5am, CCTV cameras captured robbers gaining entry into a property in Nordale Road.
Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant was asleep in his room when he heard noises coming from the dining room.
“He went to investigate. On investigation, he was confronted by armed robbers. He ran back to his bedroom. The robbers followed him. It is alleged that the complainant took his firearm and fired several shots at the robbers standing at the bedroom door,” Mbele said.
The robbers fled the scene. Nothing was taken and a case of attempted robbery was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.