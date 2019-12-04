WATCH: Robbers flee Newlands West home after homeowner fires on them









Robbers flee after a homeowner shoots at them in Newlands West, Durban. Picture: screen grab Durban - A gang of robbers who tried to break into a home in Newlands West on Tuesday had to make a hasty retreat when the homeowner shot at them. On Tuesday, at 5am, CCTV cameras captured robbers gaining entry into a property in Nordale Road. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant was asleep in his room when he heard noises coming from the dining room. “He went to investigate. On investigation, he was confronted by armed robbers. He ran back to his bedroom. The robbers followed him. It is alleged that the complainant took his firearm and fired several shots at the robbers standing at the bedroom door,” Mbele said. The robbers fled the scene. Nothing was taken and a case of attempted robbery was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.

In the footage, it shows a white Polo parked outside the house. A man gets off and signals to a blue Polo, by hand gestures to come forward. Both cars are parked on the road while the man has a conversation with the driver. Another person gets off the white Polo and from the blue Polo. The three unhinge the driveway gate and run inside.

A few seconds later the men then beat a hasty retreat. The white Polo speeds off leaving three suspects trailing behind on foot, sprint towards it. Two men get into the blue Polo and it reverses. After a few seconds, it speeds pass the house again.

In a separate incident, on Monday, 26 November a complainant was in her Ringside Place home in Newlands West when she saw a vehicle with three men inside.

Police said the suspects forced the door open and demanded cash and jewellery. They took a cellphone, jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. No injuries were reported. A case of robbery is being investigated by Newlands East SAPS.

In August 2019, calls for more proactive policing and additional police resources were made during a community meeting on crime in Newlands West.

Community Policing Forums and residents banded together to meet the Newlands East police to deliberate crime prevention methods on August 28.

The Newlands East police station patrols a vast area and the suburbs of Parlock, Bakerville, parts of Sea Cow Lake, Newlands West, part of the Nandi Drive Riverhorse Valley business park and Newlands East.

