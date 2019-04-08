A robotic flagger at a construction site in Van Reenen's Pass.

Durban - The introduction of robotic flaggers at the rehabilitation of the Van Reenen’s pass road has caught road users by surprise. The South African National Roads Agency Limited said the safety at construction sites for both the construction workers and road users is of paramount importance.

Flaggers are respected on a construction zone as their job is essential to ensure the safety of their fellow workers and that of the road users. A flagger is person that stands with a flag that he/she waves to warn motorists of a road deviation or construction site ahead.

However, Sanral said, their jobs can be especially dangerous in areas where a motorists' visibility is not clear, for example around a bend, a blind rise or in foggy conditions.

"Responsible roads engineers are constantly considering innovative methods to enhance road safety that are supplementary to conventional methods. Sanral, through its new Technical Innovation Hub, has also been investigating the use of robotic flaggers for road construction activities in the Western Cape after having a number of flagger fatalities. Currently, all flagging for road construction activities are done by people. On Sanral roads, these people have to slow motorists down from speed up to 120km/hr," a Sanral statement read.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A new robotic flagger has been introduced to road works at the Van Reenen's Pass. Video source: Facebook

While some people have questioned if the robots are taking jobs away from humans, Sanral says the robotic flaggers are able to operate in harsh weather conditions for extended periods of time to reduce work zone speeds and mitigate the risk of fatalities.

Sanral said the Technical Innovation Hub is also looking at ways the flagger can indirectly communicate with the road users not complying to speed requirements.

Daily News