Durban - When the Durban Metro Police stopped to help a motorist stuck on the side of the road on Sunday night, the last thing they expected was to stumble on was 16 goats and four sheep stuffed in the back of a swanky SUV.
What was meant to be a routine stop and help ended up seeing the arrest of four men for stock theft and the confiscation of a Hyundai SUV.
Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said officers were doing patrols south of Durban and while they were patrolling the N2 south after the Winkelspruit on ramp when they noticed that there was a vehicle on the north bound lane that had its hazards on.
Seeing this, the officers decided to help the man out who was driving a Hyundai Tucson.
“Driver indicated that the vehicle was low on oil and driver had sent help already," Sewpersad said.