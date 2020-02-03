WATCH: Shocked Durban Metro cops find 16 goats and four sheep stuffed in SUV









Police confiscated this vehicle that was stuffed with 16 goats and four sheep after it was discovered that the licence disc and the number plate did not match. Picture: Supplied. Durban - When the Durban Metro Police stopped to help a motorist stuck on the side of the road on Sunday night, the last thing they expected was to stumble on was 16 goats and four sheep stuffed in the back of a swanky SUV. What was meant to be a routine stop and help ended up seeing the arrest of four men for stock theft and the confiscation of a Hyundai SUV. Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said officers were doing patrols south of Durban and while they were patrolling the N2 south after the Winkelspruit on ramp when they noticed that there was a vehicle on the north bound lane that had its hazards on. Seeing this, the officers decided to help the man out who was driving a Hyundai Tucson. “Driver indicated that the vehicle was low on oil and driver had sent help already," Sewpersad said.

Members noticed that the vehicle had goats in the back passenger seat and in the boot. They questioned the driver who was wearing red t-shirt and blue overall pants about goats about where they were heading and where they coming from. The driver claimed to have bought them from some farm in the south areas but failed to produce the proof of purchase,” he said.

As police were questioning the man, a Toyota Tazz and a Datsun arrived.

The driver of the Hyundai went to these men to talk to them.

Soon after talking to them, the Tazz and Datsun driver got in their cars and tried to drive away he said.

Police gave chase and managed to catch them.

Seeing this, the man who was in the Hyundai tried to run to nearby bushes, but police also chased him down and caught him.

Police also noticed that the Tucson had a different registration number plate as compared to the one on the registration disc.

Four men were arrested, Sewpersad said.

