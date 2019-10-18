WATCH: Subcontractors vandalise eThekwini water building in protest









The eThekwini municipality water and sanitation department was damaged by angry protestors on Thursday. Picture supplied. Durban - The staff, management and ratepayers at the eThekwini municipality water and sanitation offices in Durban ducked for cover when an unruly mob vandalised the premises. The building situated in Prior Road was targeted by sub contractors working for the department of water and sanitation. The city denounced acts of violence said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. "The city management condemns the violent behaviour by contractors sub-contracted by the main contractor to empty VIP toilets, with contempt it deserves. It is alleged the dispute is as a result of non- payment of local labour and sub-contractors by the main contractor. Sub-contractors then decided to vent their anger by storming its offices and trashing them,"he said. Mayisela said the city commends the police for arresting seven people in the group.

The Durban Central Police had attended to the unrest but had not responded to an email sent to them by the Daily News.

The extent of the damage to the walk in centre which deals with ratepayer queries was not calculated as yet.

"The city is calling upon institutions tasked with dispensing justice to make an example with this lot. EThekwini is conducting an investigation to ascertain the veracity of these claims by sub-contractors and local labour,"he said.

eThekwini Water and Sanitation is a unit of the eThekwini municipality and is responsible for the provision of water and sanitation services to all customers in the municipality.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said seven people had been arrested.

They have been charged with public violence.

They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

