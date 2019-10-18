Durban - The staff, management and ratepayers at the eThekwini municipality water and sanitation offices in Durban ducked for cover when an unruly mob vandalised the premises.
The building situated in Prior Road was targeted by sub contractors working for the department of water and sanitation.
The city denounced acts of violence said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
"The city management condemns the violent behaviour by contractors sub-contracted by the main contractor to empty VIP toilets, with contempt it deserves. It is alleged the dispute is as a result of non- payment of local labour and sub-contractors by the main contractor. Sub-contractors then decided to vent their anger by storming its offices and trashing them,"he said.
Mayisela said the city commends the police for arresting seven people in the group.