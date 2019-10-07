The driver of a bakkie was robbed and stabbed on the N2 southbound near Spaghetti junction. Picture: Screengrab.

Durban - A bakkie driver who stopped to change a flat tyre was stabbed and robbed on the N2 southbound freeway near the spaghetti junction. The incident happened just after 1pm on Monday.

The driver of the Nissan 1400 bakkie worked for a shoe store.

The driver of a bakkie was robbed when he stopped on the emergency lane of the N2 southbound near the Spaghetti junction. The passenger side window was smashed open with a boulder. Picture by Rivaaj Ramdas.

He stopped in the emergency lane to repair a flat tyre.

Rivaaj Ramdas, of the Tactical Shooting Team and founder of the Safety and Security Team WhatsApp group said the driver was approached by five men.

"The driver was stabbed on the arm. He was robbed of his cellphone and wallet. The bakkie was also looted. A huge rock was used to smash the window to gain access to the vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance. We praying he will be okay,"he said.