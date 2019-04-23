Dheena Reddy. Picture: Facebook

Durban - “We want him to suffer because we have suffered. We want to be behind bars for the duration of the trial without bail”. These were the words of Lenny Reddy the brother of slain local karate instructor Dheena Reddy.

A suspect arrested on Thursday in connection to his murder was expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court Tuesday.

Reddy, 52, who died in hospital a month after he was assaulted at Hotel Savera in Woodhurst. Reddy, who is hearing-impaired, was attacked on March 2.

The brutal attack on Reddy enraged community members who were expected to picket outside court.

“We want the state to oppose bail, him being behind bars for the trial without bail would make him suffer and he should be made to suffer,” said Lenny.

Community member Derusha Narasi said it was important for all residents to show their support by picketing in tribute to the late Reddy because he was well known in the community.

“And we want people to know that the justice system doesn't fail us. I know Dheena from a young age, he use to work at the salon in Unit 3 and no one deserves what happened to him.The life sentence is not enough these murderers need the death penalty back,” she said.

Reddy had been with a friend, who was also deaf, at the hotel and were having drinks.

He allegedly got into an altercation with someone at the bar but did not show signs he wanted to fight and walked away.

He was then hit with a bar table from behind.

Lenny said his brother fell to the floor, while he was on the floor his attacker kicked him twice on the stomach.

He went home and took pain tablets to deal with the pain, but his situation became worse and was taken to hospital.

Doctors initially thought that he had a hernia, but a computerized tomography (CT) scan revealed that Reddy had a burst intestine and fluids were flowing out.

This resulted in Reddy going into septic shock. He then had an operation and soon went into cardiac arrest.

Lenny said doctors told the family that part of his brain was dead and that they were going to pull him out of life support as they did not expect him to live long.

Daily News