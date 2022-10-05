Why we should acknowledge and appreciate the role of teachers

Durban — In celebration of World Teachers’ Day on Wednesday, Matthew Sterne, the managing director of the NPO, Crew for a Cause, urges South Africans to acknowledge and appreciate the role of teachers and the challenges they face. To many, school-level teaching may seem like a straightforward vocation – a routine 8am to 3pm schedule that involves some of the fundamental duties associated with education.

But, as the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted, South African teachers are often called to go beyond the call of duty and have a diversified skill set underpinned by a high level of emotional intelligence. Sterne said: “Teachers have always fulfilled the role of mentors, counsellors, caregivers and coaches, but the pandemic showed this to be true in a visceral way. He said teachers who were suffering the emotional and mental impact of Covid-19, had to “suit up and show up” for struggling learners, not only as subject experts but as agents of change and drivers of the next evolutionary step for education.

Project manager Dr Patti Silbert and social worker Tembeka Mzozoyana, from UCT’s School of Education, said the effects of isolation, mounting economic pressures and social instability had wreaked havoc on the mental well-being of young South Africans. The shutting down of schools; although essential to curbing the spread of Covid-19, was a disruptive force that left the educational system reeling. Silbert said that within days, teachers were called upon to “reinvent the wheel” and come up with innovative ways to use technology to conduct lessons and ensure that learners did not fall behind.

“A study published in the South African Journal of Education found that prior to the onset of the pandemic, the majority of South African teachers had no formal training in technology. Many of these teachers demonstrated unwavering resilience in the face of diversity by playing the role of educational innovators,” Silbert said. A report from the journal spoke of an example in which teachers pasted pieces of paper onto their walls and used them as “whiteboards” while recording themselves delivering lessons using their phones. WhatsApp groups and other social media tools were used to disseminate thee videos to parents and learners. Sterne said the transition to remote learning had not been easy one for many educators.

“Overnight, they were expected to upskill themselves to become makeshift EdTech experts, with no preparation whatsoever. In these kinds of examples, we see how the role of teachers has transformed in a very short space of time,” he said. Covid-19 also put a spotlight on the role teachers play as mental health support workers in what was referred to by experts as a “mental health crisis” and characterised by rising cases of eating disorders, bullying, depression and anxiety. Post-pandemic, the role of teachers in the “new normal” has evolved to include those kinds of responsibilities. Today’s children face a host of emerging challenges including the mental and emotional impact of a tense home environment brought on by increased financial pressures. In under-resourced communities, children face widespread violence, poverty and discrimination, as illustrated by the South African Child Gauge report by the University of Cape Town.

The role of South African teachers is therefore evolving and expanding, along with the changing needs and demands of society. A proponent of this viewpoint is Dr Muki Moeng, the executive dean of the Faculty of Education at Nelson Mandela University. She has written extensively about the “burden of responsibility” that falls upon the shoulders of South African educators. With schools serving as environments for early childhood development and places where children learn and develop their most fundamental habits and behaviours, teachers need to be equipped with the skills and tools they need to fulfil multiple duties.