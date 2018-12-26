Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - A 75-year-old woman was burnt to death after she was accusing of using witchcraft. The murder comes less than a week after two sisters were killed in a similar fashion. They were also accused of using witchcraft at a neighbouring village. The elderly woman, who lived in Booksneck village in EmaXesibeni (a small town in the eastern Eastern Cape that borders KwaZulu-Natal) was killed just days before Christmas.

Last week, sisters Nothenthisa Ntshamba, 53 and Ntombi Ndlanya, 48, were burnt to death at the neighbouring Ngonyameni village. They were accused of using witchcraft.

Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor, Sixolile Mehlomakhulu has condemned the killings.

"I am calling upon the police to act with speed and ensure that those responsible for these women's deaths are arrested and face the full might of the law," he said.

The municipality urges communities across the district to remain vigilant and prevent such incidents from happening in their areas.

The mayor added that the municipality will be strengthening the Gender-Based Violence awareness campaigns throughout the district particularly on this issue of alleged witchcraft.

"The district municipality will be assisting in ensuring that the victim is buried with dignity. Once again we send our deepest condolences to the women's families," he said.

Daily News