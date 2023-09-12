KZN Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Zuma appoints new HOD

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development appointed Zibusiso Dlamini as the head of department on Tuesday. Dlamini has been the acting HOD for a year. He vowed to improve the agricultural development structure after his official appointment by the MEC during a visit to the South African Sugar Association (Sasa) offices in Mount Edgecombe.

Zuma’s visit was aimed at engaging with the association on the challenges facing sugar cane growers and evaluating the functioning of the facility. Dlamini said he was honoured to be appointed head of the department. “The commitment following this appointment will be focusing on the development of agricultural infrastructure within the province, including issues of ensuring efficiency in terms of service delivery,’’ he said.

Dlamini said that he would also be focusing on ensuring and maintaining good governance within the department and the forming of partnerships with the involved industries. Zuma said Dlamini's appointment was part of the process of filling all the positions at the managerial level in the department. “His appointment was very important because you will remember when I came into the department within three months we were able to fill vacant managerial level posts where we appointed 13 managers,’’ said Zuma.

He said the process was aimed at bringing stability to the department. "At the senior level, we can't have acting people. They must have full authority to make decisions so that we can speed up service delivery. We have the entire team now,'' said Zuma.