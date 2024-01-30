KZN Cogta MEC hands over school uniforms and bursaries

Durban — With education in mind, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi handed over uniforms and bursaries to schools in her constituency in Nquthu, northern KZN, to encourage pupils. For two days, Monday and last Friday, to promote academic excellence, Sithole-Moloi visited schools within her constituency in Nquthu where she handed over school uniforms and bursaries.

The main purpose of this initiative was to pledge support to schools she adopted within her constituency by providing full school uniforms and full bursaries to the outstanding 2023 matriculants. Schools that benefited, which fall under the Nquthu Local Municipality, include Ekucabangeni Secondary School, Zicole Secondary School, Mgazi Secondary School, Ntoyethu Primary School and Inkosi Thathezakhe Special School. Collectively, 150 pupils benefited from the initiative as they received full school uniforms.

Additionally, 15 2023 matriculants from the three high schools have been awarded full bursaries, which will enable them to pursue higher education at the institution of their choice. Sithole-Moloi also engaged school governing bodies and teachers, commending their dedicated efforts to improve the schools. She also had a session with learners by reaffirming her commitment to improving the schools' facilities and providing assistance to those in need. "When I adopted these schools several years ago, my vision was to inspire and uplift our learners, making them feel special in their schools. We are proud of the progress they have made. Our goal is to ensure that every learner, regardless of their background, feels important and they dress up in a manner that motivates them. We believe that this gesture will go a long way and motivate them to do well in their studies," Sithole-Moloi said.