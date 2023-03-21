Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said there were no reports of interruptions at their health facilities during the EFF’s national shutdown. The department said its facilities, including hospitals, community health centres, clinics and medico-legal mortuaries operated as usual on Monday, with no reports of disruption caused by the planned national shutdown.

The department said as of midday on Monday, all employees of the department had reported to work, with entrances and roads leading to facilities clear. A meeting with district managers and strategic officials of the department reported zero disturbances, with teams continuing to monitor everywhere while working closely with law enforcement agencies. It said emergency services were also working smoothly and were on standby to assist communities “as per the norm”.

Department head Dr Sandile Tshabalala thanked all department workers who worked and for heeding the call to save lives and not participate in the stay-away, as they are designated as essential workers. “All workers reported for duty, and we are grateful no worker is absent from work due to the stay away. We are also pleased none of our workers were intimidated or blocked from reporting for duty. Most of our staff members at facility level are classified as essential workers and they understand that very well. “We do also want to call upon whoever may be planning to interrupt them during the course of duty to cease from doing that as it may put hundreds of lives at risk of dying.

“The department wishes to express its gratitude to all employees who heeded the call to come to work and continue with the quest of saving lives. Your commitment, discipline and dedication to your work is highly commendable.” Tshabalala also drew the attention of all staff members to circulars issued by the Department of Public Service and Administration, which warned employees about the implications of participating in the strike, and the dire consequences. The department added it was continuing to monitor the situation “in all corners of the province”, and was in constant contact with law enforcement agencies to ensure operations were not hampered.