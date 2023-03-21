KZN Health Department reminds patients to finish TB medication

Durban — The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has reminded patients to be consistent and finish their tuberculosis medication. This, as World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World TB Day is a day to educate the public about the impact of TB around the world.

In one of its programmes, the Department of Health’s Sister J L Mlotshwa, an operational manager at the Richmond District Hospital, said it is crucial to finish the medication for TB in record time. She said there were cases where a patient would need to take their medication for six months, 9 months, or 24 months. “It is important that you follow these instructions, even if you are feeling better. The type of bacteria that causes TB is stubborn, so you must be consistent with your medication,” said Mlotshwa.

She said to know that you have been cured, a health facility would need to take a patient’s mucus specimen and have it tested in a laboratory. However, patients should first finish their course of medicine. Moreover, she said new mothers who are breastfeeding should not stop taking their TB medication. “The medication does not affect the baby,” explained Mlotshwa.