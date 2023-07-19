KZN hockey star’s dream to fly SA flag in doubt

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal hockey player Nosipho Hlongwane’s dream of representing South Africa in England could be hampered by financial constraints. Hlongwane, 18, was selected at the Southern Cape Tours Tournament in April held in the Western Cape to represent South Africa in England in the under-18 SA hockey team in September, including nine other girls selected from KZN.

Hlongwane from eMpangeni began playing hockey at the age of 7. She is currently in Grade 11 at eMpangeni High School. She said R45 990 is needed to cover flight and accommodation costs, including money to use for the duration of the tour. “I have mixed emotions. I am happy but worried at the same time since the amount is too much for my parents. I really do not want to miss out on such a great opportunity. The love and passion I have for hockey is indescribable,” she said. She further said that hockey has sculpted and made her who she is today. She added that representing her country is a dream come true.

“I am what I am today because of hockey. It has brought out the best in me. I believe that one day, I will be a professional hockey player and play for South Africa. “I believe that this opportunity will not only be a good experience but will make me see myself playing for South Africa against other countries because, at first, I never thought I’d play for South Africa and go to other countries, but here I am today, representing my own country,” Hlongwane said. Hlongwane pleaded for public assistance.