KZN man in court for dagga worth R600k

Durban - A 37-year-old man was arrested by police after he was caught transporting eight bales of dagga worth R600 000.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday morning police conducted an operation on Paulpietersburg Road, northern KwaZulu-Natal, after receiving information about two vehicles that were transporting dagga.

Gwala said the vehicles were spotted travelling on the same road and they were intercepted.

She said the driver of a bakkie was arrested for being in possession of eight bales of dagga, while the driver of the other vehicle abandoned it and fled into a timber plantation.

“Upon checking his vehicle the police found 329 parcels of dagga,” said Gwala.

“The total street value of the recovered dagga is R600 000.”

The man is expected to appear before the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for drug possession.

Meanwhile, since the start of the month, police have recovered nearly R3 million worth of dagga in different police operations.

On April 12, Vryheid Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit and Task Team acted on information about a vehicle suspected of transporting dagga in the Vryheid area.

An unknown number of suspects abandoned the vehicle they were travelling in, in a timber plantation.

Police found 14 bales of dagga in the vehicle and another 11 bales scattered in the plantation.

The estimated street value of the dagga is R2 million.

On April 11, police in the Plessislaer policing precinct arrested a 53-year-old man for drug possession, after he was found with 14 bags of dagga, as well as 742 packets also containing dagga were found in a house.

The street value of the dagga was R300 000.

[email protected]

Daily News