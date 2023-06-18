KZN MEC Khoza urges communities to protect the elderly after rape

Durban — The Ayanda Msweli Foundation has said this was a challenge for organisations, government institutions, the mainstream media and private sector, to report on how exactly the war is being waged against gender-based violence (GBV), over and above reporting and commentating on painful cases such as these. This after KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza strongly condemned the horrifying act of rape that was committed against an elderly resident in Klaarwater township, west of Durban last week.

According to reports, the pensioner was sexually assaulted while sleeping alone in her home by an unidentified individual(s). The following morning, a concerned neighbour, who regularly provides breakfast to the victim, noticed that she was not in her yard, as usual. Upon investigation, the pensioner was discovered sleeping in a pool of blood inside her house.

In response, MEC Khoza expressed deep distress and sadness, extending heartfelt sympathies to the victim and her family during this traumatic time. Khoza emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Department of Social Development to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of society. Khoza also expressed concern regarding the presence of other senior citizens residing alone in communities.

"We cannot allow a situation where our elderly live alone, as it exposes them to danger and enables heartless criminals to victimise them. “As we tirelessly work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, we urge the community to unite against acts of violence targeting senior citizens," stated Khoza. She implored the residents of Klaarwater and surrounding areas to assist law enforcement agencies in swiftly apprehending the perpetrators responsible for this horrendous crime.

Recognising the special place held by older persons in society, Khoza highlighted the collective responsibility to shield them from abuse and harm. Khoza emphasised the need to foster a community that upholds the values of respect, empathy and compassion for elderly citizens, providing an environment where they can live their lives with dignity and without fear. She also urged communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals that may pose a threat to older persons.

Pleading with the community, Khoza said: "Let us unite and stand up against the exploitation and violence faced by our elderly people. Reach out to your neighbours, especially those living alone, and ensure they receive the support and care they need. Let us prevent older persons from becoming isolated or vulnerable in their own homes." She reiterated her condemnation of this abhorrent act and called on the community and stakeholders to join the government's efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Additionally, Khoza deployed a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the victim and her neighbour.

"Together, we can build a society that respects and protects older persons," Khoza stressed. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said no rape case was opened at the nearby Mariannhill SAPS.