Durban — With some parts of KwaZulu-Natal experiencing snow, motorists have been asked to be extra vigilant. The Department of Transport said that some roads were already closed, including the R617 in Kingscole.

“Other roads around Kokstad, Underberg, and along the Drakensberg area are also being monitored. The department has since activated emergency personnel and the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to work with local traffic and be on high alert,” said spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane. He said that on all roads that might be affected by the weather teams were working on alternative routes. “The department has also activated the infrastructure team to be on standby to clear roads if needed. Motorists should expect delays in areas affected as there might be a traffic backlog due to road closures and the work of emergency teams.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, called on motorists to observe the rules of the road and to co-operate with traffic authorities. Hlomuka said that the indication from the weather services was that the situation would continue for the next few days. “We appeal to road users to postpone their trips where possible, especially along areas that are snowing. We also appeal for maximum co-operation with the law enforcement agencies where they are warning of diversions and road closures. Our teams are on standby and we will be able to respond where there is a need," said Hlomuka. Against the backdrop of the cold weather, Eskom in a statement has said that due to high demand and a slight reduction in generation capacity, Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 1pm today until 5am on Tuesday.

“Eskom will publish an update shortly. We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand.” This was while the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has offered tips on using gas safely. It said that gas was a popular alternative to electricity during power outages, and it also helped to cut down household electricity costs. It has warned those who do use gas at this time to ensure there is proper ventilation when gas was being used.