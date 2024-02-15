KZN municipalities beaming after night of accolades

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are beaming after being recognised by the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) during the annual Municipal Service Excellence Awards held in Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Tuesday night. Some of these municipalities include uMhlathuze and Ray Nkonyeni which won more than three awards.

Municipalities contested in 17 categories which focused on various municipal programmes, including financial management, sustainable electricity projects, Expanded Public Works Programmes, cleanliness township, functional waste management, clean audit and disaster response among the categories. The uMhlathuze Municipality celebrates four big wins at the KZN Municipal Excellence Awards. Mayor Xolani Ngwezi with one of the awards. Picture: uMhlathuze Municipality/ Facebook. The uMhlathuze Municipality had four big wins and mayor councillor Xolani Ngwezi, city manager Nkosenye Zulu and council were applauded for their exceptional leadership and dedication, which contributed to these achievements. Municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said the awards are a testament to the City’s commitment to delivering excellence in service delivery and governance.

“We extend our gratitude to all our hard-working employees who have played a pivotal role in earning these accolades,” Gina said. uMhlathuze received the following awards: Clean Audit Opinion for 2021/2022 (gold), Best Developed Integrated Development Plan (bronze), Best Spatial Development Framework (gold) and All Allocation and Expenditure on Repairs and Maintenance Budget in 2022/2023 (gold). “These awards underscore our municipality's commitment to financial transparency, strategic planning, and sustainable development. We are immensely proud of these accomplishments, which reflect our dedication to serving the residents of uMhlathuze with excellence,” Gina said.

“As we celebrate these victories, we also commend other IFP-led municipalities that were recognised for their outstanding contributions to service delivery and governance in KZN. Together, we demonstrate that the IFP is committed to delivering the highest standards of service to the people of South Africa. “We thank the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for organising these awards and recognizing municipalities' efforts to improve the lives of citizens,” Gina added. The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality received the Clean Audit Opinion for 2021/2022 Financial Year, Best Developed IDP 2023/2024 and Overall Winners for 2022/2023 awards. Picture: Ray Nkonyeni Municipality/ Facebook Ray Nkonyeni Municipality mayor councillor Zodwa Mzindle went on stage for the following three categories in which the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality was awarded: Clean Audit Opinion for 2021/2022 Financial Year, Best Developed IDP 2023/2024 and Overall Winners for 2022/2023.

Reacting to the municipality’s achievements Mzindle said: “I wish to thank everyone who has contributed to our achieving what we have achieved, and that goes to both councillors for their oversight role and the administration for implementing resolutions of Council and doing the work with diligence. We're grateful that Ray Nkonyeni Municipality continues to set the bar higher.” KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi. Picture: KZN Cogta Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi encouraged municipalities to draw inspiration from those who are excelling in various programmes to improve service delivery at the local government level. Sithole-Moloi bestowed awards to municipalities that were selected as performing best in various programs. She also awarded the Best Traditional Council in coordinating service delivery at the Traditional Administrative Centre (TAC), where the Mpungose Traditional Council in Ulundi won.

Sithole-Moloi reiterated that the awards aimed to encourage municipalities to draw inspiration from those that are doing well. She also acknowledged that there were municipalities that were not performing as expected and reassured the mayors that the department would continue its monitoring and intervene by invoking laws where necessary. “I must state that while acknowledging that, we are aware that not all municipalities have consistently met performance expectations, we have witnessed notable improvements in many of them. Therefore, it is imperative to honour those municipalities that have demonstrated excellence, not only to commend their efforts but also to serve as a source of inspiration for others,” Sithole-Moloi said. “Our adjudication committee looked into various aspects of municipal governance. While recognising that municipalities may not excel in all areas, mayors should demonstrate courage and commit themselves to achieving excellence in at least five key areas. By prioritising improvement in these areas, other units within the municipality are likely to follow suit over time.

“Our vision as a department is to have all our 54 municipalities functional to the best level; this will undoubtedly impact the lives of our people and portray a good image of government. As a department, we urge a renewed commitment to addressing underlying challenges and striving for improvement,” MEC Sithole-Moloi said. Municipalities contested in 17 categories which focused on various municipal programmes. Picture: KZN Cogta. List of all winners in Service Excellence Awards: Best performing Ward Committee: Ward 1 of Greater Kokstad Municipality

Best Managed Electricity Project by Municipality: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality

Most Efficient MIG Project: uMdloti Bridge: Ndwedwe Local Municipality

Best Special Development Framework: uMhlathuze Local Municipality

Best Land Use Management Public Awareness Programme: eThekwini Metro

Most Functional Community Service Centre with best 4IR implemented: Mnini SCS eThekwini Metro

Best Traditional Council in coordinating service delivery at the Traditional Administration Council - Mpungose Traditional Council in Ulundi.

Best developed Integrated Development Plan (IDP) - Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

Clean Audit Opinion in the 2021/2022 - Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Best sustained sound financial management - Umuziwabantu Local Municipality

Allocation and expenditure on maintenance and repair budget - Mkhambathini Local Municipality

Best Implemented Small Town Revitalisation Programme: Mkhambathini Local Municipality

Best Functional District Development Agency: Enterprise Ilembe – Ilembe District Municipality

Best Performing Local Expanded Public Works Programme – Mandeni Local Municipality

Best Performing District Expanded Public Works Programme – Harry Gwala District Municipality

Best Performing Local Community Work Programme – Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality

Cleanest Township and Best Waste Management Outreach Programme - Ntuzuma Township under eThekwini Metro

Overall Winner Best Implemented Service Delivery and Budget Implementation Plan (SDBIP) - Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality Additionally, Sithole-Moloi also awarded special awards relating to flood disaster awareness and responses.