KZN municipalities ready for weekend bathers
DURBAN - After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening to open beaches and public pools, municipalities along KwaZulu-Natal’s coast said they were ready for communities to make use of these facilities during the first weekend of opening.
South Coast local municipalities said on Tuesday, residents began making use of beaches and public pools.
Umdoni Municipality spokesperson Sphelele Cele said they have planned for the anticipated numbers expected to use these facilities.
“We have on deck a team of lifeguards to assist during swimming. We also urge bathers to also take onus for their own safety and observe strict Covid-19 protocols. The municipal camp site in Park Rynie is also open and will take 50% of the normal capacity. The municipality’s law enforcement unit will be conducting compliance checks in these areas and any individuals found to be in infringement of the regulations will face the full might of the law.”
She urged people to adhere to the rules and regulations, considering the pandemic was still rife.
“We must act with caution at all times for the benefit of yourself and everyone around us.”
Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said the municipality would monitor the number of people at public pools at any one time to ensure it was within the regulations.
“Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitised accordingly. All our beaches and swimming pools were open to bathers a day after the President’s address, open every day from 8am to 5pm. We have been more than ready for this weekend.”
IOL