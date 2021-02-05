KZN municipalities ready for weekend bathers

DURBAN - After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening to open beaches and public pools, municipalities along KwaZulu-Natal’s coast said they were ready for communities to make use of these facilities during the first weekend of opening.

South Coast local municipalities said on Tuesday, residents began making use of beaches and public pools.

Umdoni Municipality spokesperson Sphelele Cele said they have planned for the anticipated numbers expected to use these facilities.

“We have on deck a team of lifeguards to assist during swimming. We also urge bathers to also take onus for their own safety and observe strict Covid-19 protocols. The municipal camp site in Park Rynie is also open and will take 50% of the normal capacity. The municipality’s law enforcement unit will be conducting compliance checks in these areas and any individuals found to be in infringement of the regulations will face the full might of the law.”

She urged people to adhere to the rules and regulations, considering the pandemic was still rife.