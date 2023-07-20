KZN on alert as Level 2 warning issued for disruptive snow and rain

Durban — The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive snow in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and a level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall for the North Coast on Thursday. In an impact-based warning issued on Wednesday, Saws said that the level 2 warning was for Thursday.

Areas that are expected to be affected are Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giant’s Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Okhahlamba, uMngeni, Umzimkhulu. “Snowfalls expected over the south-western parts of KZN which may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops tomorrow (Thursday),” Saws said. “The passage of a cold front associated with an upper trough will result in significantly low daytime temperatures over KZN on Thursday and Friday.

“The freezing levels are dropping quite significantly, which may result in possible snowfalls over parts of Harry Gwala, western uMgungundlovu and uThukela districts,” Saws said. The weather service added that impacts that can be expected are light to moderate snow leading to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions; isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops; and snow on the mountain peaks. Saws weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said that some areas will have maximum temperatures at 10ºC and below in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday:

Kokstad – 6ºC

Underberg – 5ºC

Giant’s Castle – 4ºC

Ladysmith – 10ºC

Newcastle – 10ºC

Mooi River – 7ºC

Estcourt – 8ºC

Pietermaritzburg – 10ºC

Richmond – 10ºC Gumede also said that it will be cloudy throughout the day on Thursday. “We are expecting some rain as well today, an 80% chance along the coast. With that 80% chance, we also have an alert for disruptive rain, a yellow level 2, for the North Coast of KZN today (Thursday). That will be areas like Richards Bay, going north towards uMhlabuyalingana,” Gumede said. “The very cold conditions that are expected over the Midlands, as well as the western parts of the province, will persist even right through to tomorrow (Friday). So similar conditions in terms of temperatures are expected for tomorrow (Friday).