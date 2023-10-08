KZN Premier congratulates MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has congratulated Orlando Pirates on winning the MTN8 trophy on Saturday. Pirates successfully defended their title against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. They won 3-1 during a penalty shootout after extra time ended at 0-0.

This was Pirates’ 12th MTN8 title. “We call Pirates and Sundowns the Star Alliance teams for a reason as they are the only teams in South Africa to have won the Africa Champions League,” Dube-Ncube said. The Player of the Match, Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, was the hero of the game, stopping three penalties from Sundowns.

“I am delighted to congratulate the MTN8 champions, Orlando Pirates, on their well-deserved victory,” Dube-Ncube said. “The MTN8 is a prestigious competition, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches and staff of Orlando Pirates that they have been able to lift the trophy. “The team played with great skill and determination throughout the tournament and they were worthy winners of the final. Sipho Chaine stole the limelight by stopping three penalties from Sundowns,” Dube-Ncube added.

She also congratulated Sundowns on displaying courage and resistance throughout the match. “I would also like to congratulate the runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns for a very spirited performance. They were a tough opponent and they made the final a very competitive match,” Dube-Ncube said. “I am confident that both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to be successful in the future, and I look forward to watching them compete for more trophies in years to come.”

Fans who came out in their numbers were also praised by Dube-Ncube for their behaviour. “Even though Orlando Pirates were crowned champions at the end of the game, the real winners were football, spectators and KwaZulu-Natal, who once again proved to be a great host of big events,” Dube-Ncube said. “On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government and the people of the province, I congratulate Orlando Pirates, EzikaMagebhula, once again on their MTN8 victory. I wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”