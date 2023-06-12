KZN Premier Dube-Ncube mends relationship with King Misuzulu

Durban — In what appears to be the mending of a broken relationship between the Zulu Royal family and the KwaZulu-Natal government, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube showered King Misuzulu with a brand new top-of-the-range car. In what the premier’s office described as a courtesy visit, the premier met the king at his Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Friday where she handed over a black Ford Range Rover to the king.

In a statement issued by the premier’s office after the meeting, it said the premier held a significant formal engagement with the king to discuss pertinent matters in the province, administrative and support for the monarch, the Royal household and other related issues. The office added that the meeting was hailed by both His Majesty and the premier as an honest engagement that will deepen the anchors of solidarity and trust between the Royal Household and the KZN government. The office said one of the key issues discussed was the Royal Household budget allocation, which the premier said included compensation of employees, goods and services and transfers to ensure the well-being of the king and Royal family.

It was that first meeting that was publicised between the two following the king’s outburst last month where he publicly rebuked the premier for treating him like a “school boy” who must always report to her whenever he wanted to leave his residences. The king had expressed his unhappiness that he only read about his R79 million budget allocation by the premier in the media, adding that he was never consulted. King Misuzulu discussing a point with the premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube while king’s Royal Agent Prince Africa looks on. Photo: Supplied Another critical issue that was central to the deliberations during the discussion was the sustainability of the Zulu Royal household through the trust. The premier emphasised that the government would not discuss matters of the royal family in public, no matter the circumstances.

“The premier also noted the decision by His Majesty to appoint the chairperson of Ingonyama Trust Board as his nominee and the ratification of all board members by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza. “We believe this will usher in and deepen the principles of governance, accountability, transparency and oversight,” said the premier. In the statement, the car was not explained, except that it was the highlight of the visit.

The king’s adviser Professor Jabulani Maphalala said they welcomed the premier’s visit which he described as well organised since she came with her office staff. “Although it was expected that the premier would bring a fleet of cars for the king, we welcomed the vehicle that was brought,” said Maphalala. He said there was no explanation of what the car will be used for. He said according to his understanding the fleet currently used by the king was the one that was used by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. On the issue of legal fees which he said was also on the agenda, Maphalala said the premier committed herself to assist.