Durban — South African youth cricket has a rich legacy in setting up future stars. The likes of Proteas’ Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo have all benefited from the platform laid by winning the u19 Cricket World Cup, having achieved this feat in 2014.

Fast-forward 10 years and Northwood School’s Nqobani Mokoena can add to this legacy following his selection into the 2024 South African squad. Nqobani is a Grade 11 pupil and he said he was surprised when he was selected for the squad given the rich history of the tournament. The tournament has also been used to launch the careers of international stars such as Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson.

Nqobani said: “To prepare for this tournament, I will focus on my strengths, keep practising and remain focused. I do believe I have what it takes to follow some of the above names and have a successful career.” Nqobani is a bowling all-rounder and right-hand seam bowler. He is usually either the opening bowler or first change. He is a right-handed batter who bats middle to lower order (5-9). He highlighted two of his batting knocks as highlights for the year. The first was when he scored 65 off 54 against Waterkloof and 48* (not out) off 28 vs Grey College.

He said he is “calm, collected and friendly”. Northwood first team cricket coach and director of cricket Mornantau Hayward said that he was immensely proud of Nqobani’s achievements. “I am really proud of Nqobani’s hard-working ethic, dedication and achievements. I always knew that he had the potential to be a great all-rounder.”