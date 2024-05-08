KZN school reigns supreme in recycling competition

Durban — A school in KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top recycling performer in the 2023 Annual Schools Competition, beating schools from Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. The Glass Recycling Company announced Isnembe Secondary School as the top-performing school and reigning recycling champion for the 2023 Annual Schools Competition.

This means Isnembe Secondary School was the national overall winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Glass Recycling Company said KZN schools showcased commendable dedication in its 2023 Annual Schools Competition, with Isnembe Secondary School emerging victorious once again as the top performer. The Glass Recycling Company said the rural gem located in the sugar belt of the KZN North Coast continues to shine brightly in the competition, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to recycling.

In addition, the rural school has been celebrating its 95th anniversary. The Glass Recycling Company’s Annual Schools Competition is a testament to the power of community-driven recycling efforts, fostering sustainability initiatives and instilling a culture of environmental responsibility. According to the company, Isnembe Secondary School, with its rural charm, led the way with an impressive collection of 45 592 kilograms of glass, securing the top spot in KZN and earning a prize of R30 000 for first place in the province, plus R20 000 in additional prizes as the national winner.

The achievement underscores the school's consistent dedication to recycling and its pivotal role in driving sustainable practices within the community, the company said. Kloof Senior Primary School and Kloof Junior Primary School also demonstrated their commitment to the cause, with commendable contributions of 16 303kg and 11 789kg of glass collected, respectively, it said. The top 3 schools' efforts contributed to a total of 73 684kg of glass -- equivalent weight to 49 cars.

While Isnembe Secondary School continues to lead the pack, it is noteworthy to acknowledge the consistent performance of Kloof Senior Primary School, highlighting its ongoing dedication to recycling initiatives, it said. Glass Recycling Company chief executive Shabeer Jhetam praised the efforts of KZN schools and said: “The remarkable achievements of Isnembe Secondary School and other participating schools in KwaZulu-Natal demonstrate the transformative power of recycling. “These schools are not only making a positive impact on the environment but also inspiring others to embrace sustainable practices.”

As The Glass Recycling Company celebrates the triumph of Isnembe Secondary School and the commendable efforts of all participating schools in KZN, it remains committed to promoting recycling initiatives and driving positive change within communities. The company invites more schools to join the magical journey of glass recycling by participating in the 2024 Annual Schools Competition. Schools interested in receiving support to kickstart their recycling journey can contact The Glass Recycling Company via 011 803 0767, email [email protected] or via https://theglassrecyclingcompany.co.za/schools-competition/