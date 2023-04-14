KZN schools shine at school rugby festival

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal shone bright during the 14th Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival last week. The tournament was hosted by Kearsney College from April 6-10.

The hosts were joined by Durban High School (DHS), Glenwood High School and Westville Boys High School (WBHS). Glenwood and WBHS were the two KZN sides that left undefeated after winning all three games. DHS won two games and narrowly lost their first by five points, after leading for most of the match. The hosts won one and lost two. Westville's Karabo Maimane and Daniel Mayo in the win against the UK's Hartpury College. PICTURE: HANNAH SHIRLEY Kearsney College director of sport Waylon Murray said that the Kearsney Easter Rugby Festival produced the goods over the long weekend, with enthusiastic, near-capacity crowds treated to some typically exhilarating match-ups at Stott Field during the three days’ play.

“After great weather on Thursday and Saturday, things took a turn on Monday, with chilly, overcast conditions really testing the skill level of the players involved, though it did nothing to dampen the excitement factor,” Murray said. Along with the two undefeated KZN sides, Hoërskool Monument from Krugersdorp also won all three of their matches. Ceano Everson, Hoërskool Monument’s scrum-half, was named player of the tournament.

DHS first team coach Peter Engledow said his side had a great festival. DHS Fullback Hopewell Ntshangase scoring a try against Hoerskool Framesby. PICTURE: CHRIS MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY “We really enjoyed the tough fixtures and the festival was a great challenge. We loved being part of the Kearsney Festival, and I am very proud of the players and management,” said Engledow. Engledow said what impressed him the most was the character of the DHS team, as they had just competed in the Noord/Suid Rugby Festival, having played five games in 12 days. He admired how they persevered despite injuries to key players.

“In terms of preparation for the rest of the season, we will see this Saturday when we play WBHS, who went unbeaten and took down some big teams during the festival. It was a great experience for our boys, and we are now into the season and one game at a time. The KZN league has taken a big step up and it’s a tough season ahead,” said Engledow. WBHS’s first team head coach Njabulo Zulu was jubilant following his side’s unbeaten campaign, and will be motivated as his team takes on DHS this weekend. “What impressed me is that I felt we had a great spirit in the group,” said Zulu.

“I was worried we might get complacent in our third fixture, but the boys stayed hungry and put in a big performance. I think we take a lot of confidence from the festival. I think it came at the perfect time for us.” Zulu said he was privileged to be a part of such a festival, and it was a great test to compete against teams that exhibited such contrasting rugby styles. Featured Results (KZN)

Day 1: Kearsney College - Dale College 20-23; DHS - Worcester Gimnasium 31-36; Westville - Noord-Kaap 31-19; Glenwood - Marlow 22-10. DAY 2: Hartpury College (UK) - Westville 9-14; Glenwood - Dale College 19-7; EG Jansen - Kearsney College 12-17; DHS - Framesby 31-10. DAY 3: Worcester Gimnasium – Glenwood 8-57; Marlow – DHS 25-32; Westville – EG Jansen 22-10; Kearsney College – Hartpury College (UK) 24-26